There is no Press for this Ticker

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ: VGIT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF's (VGIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ: VGIT) is $64.517 last updated Today at 3:09:29 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT) operate in?

A

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.