Investors Poured Nearly $40B Into 10 ETFs In February: Find Out What You're Overlooking

The S&P 500 index, a bellwether for the U.S. stock market, ends February with a 5.3% surge, marking its fourth consecutive month of gains.

Since the tumultuous days of late October, the broader stock market rally now nears an impressive 25% increase.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also paints a picture of extraordinary resilience. It surpassed the 18,000-point mark and closed the month at an all-time high. The surge in the Nasdaq 100, up 28% since late October, offers a testament to the unwavering appetite for tech-oriented investments.

Within the captivating realm of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), here we highlight those commanding the largest influx of money throughout February.

Among these standouts, six offer exposure to broader equity indices, two pivots towards Treasury bonds, while one extends its focus on Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Top 10 US ETFs By Inflows In February

ETF Fund Flows (1M) AUM Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO 6.815B 413.71B iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV 5.881B 442.69B Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT 5.786B 69.413B iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT 3.891B 8.07B Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF VGIT 3.1B 24.816B SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG 3.066B 31.938B Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI 2.819B 374.803B iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG 2.348B 101.583B Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ 1.874B 252.624B iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT 1.566B 48.99B Source: TradingView

On Friday, Feb. 9, the S&P 500 index topped 5,000 for the first time.

This milestone prompted remarks from President Joe Biden. “The stock market going strong is a sign of confidence in America's economy,” he said on social media.

