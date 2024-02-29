Investors Poured Nearly $40B Into 10 ETFs In February: Find Out What You're Overlooking

The S&P 500 index, a bellwether for the U.S. stock market, ends February with a 5.3% surge, marking its fourth consecutive month of gains.
Since the tumultuous days of late October, the broader stock market rally now nears an impressive 25% increase.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also paints a picture of extraordinary resilience. It surpassed the 18,000-point mark and closed the month at an all-time high. The surge in the Nasdaq 100, up 28% since late October, offers a testament to the unwavering appetite for tech-oriented investments.
Within the captivating realm of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), here we highlight those commanding the largest influx of money throughout February.
Among these standouts, six offer exposure to broader equity indices, two pivots towards Treasury bonds, while one extends its focus on Bitcoin BTC/USD.
Top 10 US ETFs By Inflows In February
|ETF
|Fund Flows (1M)
|AUM
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO
|6.815B
|413.71B
|iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV
|5.881B
|442.69B
|Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT
|5.786B
|69.413B
|iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT
|3.891B
|8.07B
|Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF VGIT
|3.1B
|24.816B
|SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG
|3.066B
|31.938B
|Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI
|2.819B
|374.803B
|iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG
|2.348B
|101.583B
|Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ
|1.874B
|252.624B
|iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT
|1.566B
|48.99B
On Friday, Feb. 9, the S&P 500 index topped 5,000 for the first time.
This milestone prompted remarks from President Joe Biden. “The stock market going strong is a sign of confidence in America's economy,” he said on social media.
