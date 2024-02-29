Investors Poured Nearly $40B Into 10 ETFs In February: Find Out What You're Overlooking

by Piero Cingari, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 29, 2024 5:21 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Nasdaq 100 exhibits remarkable resilience, surpassing 18,000 points and closing February at all-time highs.
  • ETFs attracting the most capital in February offer diverse exposures, including equities, Treasury bonds, and Bitcoin.
The S&P 500 index, a bellwether for the U.S. stock market, ends February with a 5.3% surge, marking its fourth consecutive month of gains.

Since the tumultuous days of late October, the broader stock market rally now nears an impressive 25% increase.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also paints a picture of extraordinary resilience. It surpassed the 18,000-point mark and closed the month at an all-time high. The surge in the Nasdaq 100, up 28% since late October, offers a testament to the unwavering appetite for tech-oriented investments.

Within the captivating realm of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), here we highlight those commanding the largest influx of money throughout February.

Among these standouts, six offer exposure to broader equity indices, two pivots towards Treasury bonds, while one extends its focus on Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Top 10 US ETFs By Inflows In February

ETFFund Flows (1M)AUM
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO6.815B413.71B
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV5.881B442.69B
Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT5.786B69.413B
iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT3.891B8.07B
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF VGIT3.1B24.816B
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG3.066B31.938B
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI2.819B374.803B
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG2.348B101.583B
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ1.874B252.624B
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT1.566B48.99B
Source: TradingView

On Friday, Feb. 9, the S&P 500 index topped 5,000 for the first time.

This milestone prompted remarks from President Joe Biden. “The stock market going strong is a sign of confidence in America's economy,” he said on social media.

Image: Shutterstock

