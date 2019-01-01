Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting VERA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.26% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Vera Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vera Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vera Therapeutics was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vera Therapeutics (VERA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $35.00. The current price Vera Therapeutics (VERA) is trading at is $15.89, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
