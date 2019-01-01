Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings
Victory Capital Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: VCTR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting VCTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.42% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: VCTR) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Victory Capital Holdings maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Victory Capital Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Victory Capital Holdings was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $28.00 to $27.00. The current price Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) is trading at is $28.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
