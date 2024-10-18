This Datadog Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- B of A Securities analyst Geoff Meacham upgraded the rating for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $31. Tyra Biosciences shares closed at $25.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys upgraded Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR from Underweight to Equal-Weight and increased the price target from $40 to $60. Victory Capital shares closed at $60.55 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander upgraded the rating for Ecolab Inc. ECL from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $235 to $310. Ecolab shares closed at $257.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Karl Keirstead upgraded Datadog, Inc. DDOG from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $125 to $150. Datadog shares closed at $126.22 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly upgraded the rating for Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $22 to $23. Albertsons shares closed at $18.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

