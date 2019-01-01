QQQ
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 10:44AM

Analyst Ratings

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (ARCA: UWM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares Ultra Russell2000's (UWM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Ultra Russell2000.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares Ultra Russell2000

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (ARCA: UWM) is $43.9899 last updated Today at 2:36:57 PM.

Q

Does ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (ARCA:UWM) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Ultra Russell2000.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) operate in?

A

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.