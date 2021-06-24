PreMarket Prep Recap: The 4 Stocks Dennis Dick Bought Yesterday

On Wednesday’s PreMarket Prep, co-hosts Joel Elconin and Dennis Dick discussed the bullish chart setups in several tech stocks.

On Thursday’s show, Dick revealed he had purchased four such stocks for a swing trade. Those stocks are Alibaba Holding Corp (NYSE:BABA), Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) and UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE:UWMC)

Other Stocks Discussed On The Show

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) 6:06

Eli Lilly and co (NYSE:LLY) 9:08

Casava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) 14:06

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) 14:40

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) 15:08

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) 20:30

The US Dollar 24:40

Solar Stocks: FirstSolar, Inc . (NASDAQ:FSLR) and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) 37:10

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) 41:30

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) 41:55

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) 43:15

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) 43:50

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) 48:50

AMC Entertainmen t (NYSE:AMC) 51:55

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) 54:55

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) and GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) 56:43

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) 1:05:35

Doximity Inc (NYSE:DOCS) 1:07:55

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) 1:09:39

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) 1:12:22

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE:DR)I 1:13:23

Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) 1:14:05

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) 1:16:05

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) 1:17:08

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) 1:21:14

Featured Guest

Marc Chaikin, Founder of Chaikin Analytics

After 40 years on Wall Street as a trader, stock broker analyst and options trader, Marc founded Chaikin Analytics LLC to deliver proven stochristk analytics to investors and etraders, based on the Chaikin Power Gauge, a 20-factor alpha model proven effective at identifying a stock’s potential. Chaikin pioneered the 1st real-time analytics workstation for portfolio managers and stock traders, now part of Thomson Reuters’ institutional workstation, and developed computerized stock selection models and technical indicators, including Chaikin Money Flow, which are industry standards.

Topics discussed with Marc:

Why he’s watching the US Dollar

His opinion on bank stocks

Watch the full interview with Marc here or at 24:30 in the clip below.

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading show hosted by prop trader Dennis Dick and former floor trader Joel Elconin. You can watch PreMarket Prep live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The replay can be found on Benzinga's YouTube channel, and the podcast is on iTunes, SpotifyGoogle Play, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Tunein.

