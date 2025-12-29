Energy Fuels Crushes Guidance and Charges Into 2026

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) has officially closed 2025 with a “mic drop” performance. The company announced Monday that it has crushed its previous guidance and cemented its status as the leader in U.S. uranium production while simultaneously evolving into a critical minerals powerhouse.

Crushing Production

The numbers tell a story of aggressive and successful scaling. Mining operations at the Pinyon Plain and La Sal complexes yielded over 1.6 million pounds of uranium in 2025, beating the top end of the company's own projections by 11%.

At the processing level, the White Mesa Mill hit a major milestone, churning out over one million pounds of finished yellowcake for the year.

December alone saw a production surge of 350,000 pounds, signaling that the company's infrastructure is firing on all cylinders as it maintains a mining rate of 2 million pounds per year.

“These 2025 uranium metrics reinforce our reputation as, not only the country’s lowest-cost and largest uranium producer, but as a company that delivers on its promises,” said Energy Fuels CEO Mark Chalmers.

Financial Momentum

The production boom translated into financial strength. Energy Fuels expects Q4 sales to hit 360,000 pounds — a 50% increase over the previous quarter.

With a weighted average sales price of approximately $74.93 per pound, Q4 revenue is projected to reach $27 million.

The company also secured its future through 2032 by signing two new long-term contracts with U.S. nuclear utilities.

The “hybrid” deals are designed for maximum flexibility, protecting the company from market lows while allowing it to capture significant profit if spot prices continue to climb.

Heading Into 2026

Looking ahead, Energy Fuels said it expects its cost of goods sold to drop significantly starting in Q1 when low-cost, high-grade ore from Pinyon Plain enters the inventory.

The company is set to make history in the second half of 2026 when the White Mesa Mill will transition to the commercial-scale production of heavy rare earths (dysprosium and terbium).

It will mark the first U.S. commercial production of the highly sought-after materials in years, and positions Energy Fuels to benefit from efforts to re-shore rare earths' supply chains.

UUUU Price Action: Energy Fuels shares were up 5.67% at $15.47 Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

