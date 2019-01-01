Universal Security (AMEX:UUU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 16
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$5.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$5.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Universal Security using advanced sorting and filters.
Universal Security Questions & Answers
When is Universal Security (AMEX:UUU) reporting earnings?
Universal Security (UUU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 16, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Universal Security (AMEX:UUU)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.45, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Universal Security’s (AMEX:UUU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
