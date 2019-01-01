ñol

Universal Security
(AMEX:UUU)
3.60
0.11[3.15%]
At close: Jun 3
3.12
-0.48[-13.33%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low3.43 - 3.64
52 Week High/Low2.27 - 9.55
Open / Close3.64 / 3.6
Float / Outstanding2.1M / 2.3M
Vol / Avg.18.7K / 197.6K
Mkt Cap8.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.42
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float2.1M

Universal Security (AMEX:UUU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Universal Security reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 16

EPS

$0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$5.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$5.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Universal Security using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Universal Security Questions & Answers

Q
When is Universal Security (AMEX:UUU) reporting earnings?
A

Universal Security (UUU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 16, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Universal Security (AMEX:UUU)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.45, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Universal Security’s (AMEX:UUU) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

