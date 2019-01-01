ñol

United Utilities Group
(OTCPK:UUGRY)
26.00
-0.146[-0.56%]
At close: Jun 3
26.55
0.5500[2.12%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low25.98 - 26.5
52 Week High/Low25.87 - 31.14
Open / Close26.22 / 26
Float / Outstanding- / 340.9M
Vol / Avg.27.8K / 154.5K
Mkt Cap8.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price28.32
Div / Yield1.12/4.32%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

United Utilities Group (OTC:UUGRY), Dividends

United Utilities Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United Utilities Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 21, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

United Utilities Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next United Utilities Group (UUGRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Utilities Group.

Q
What date did I need to own United Utilities Group (UUGRY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Utilities Group (UUGRY). The last dividend payout was on August 31, 2007 and was $1.20

Q
How much per share is the next United Utilities Group (UUGRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Utilities Group (UUGRY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.20 on August 31, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for United Utilities Group (OTCPK:UUGRY)?
A

The most current yield for United Utilities Group (UUGRY) is 0.00% and is payable next on August 31, 2007

