United Utilities Group (OTC:UUGRY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for United Utilities Group (OTCPK: UUGRY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting UUGRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for United Utilities Group (OTCPK: UUGRY) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and United Utilities Group downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of United Utilities Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for United Utilities Group was filed on February 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest United Utilities Group (UUGRY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price United Utilities Group (UUGRY) is trading at is $26.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.