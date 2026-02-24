US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-02-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that US Physical Therapy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

Investors in US Physical Therapy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 11.91% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at US Physical Therapy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking US Physical Therapy's Stock Performance

Shares of US Physical Therapy were trading at $83.55 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on US Physical Therapy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on US Physical Therapy.

