ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
United States Cellular
(NYSE:USM)
29.875
-0.025[-0.08%]
At close: Jun 3
29.89
0.0150[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low29.59 - 30.01
52 Week High/Low25.44 - 39.96
Open / Close29.99 / 29.89
Float / Outstanding14.6M / 85.6M
Vol / Avg.118.2K / 111.6K
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E18.12
50d Avg. Price30.33
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.57
Total Float14.6M

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM), Dividends

United States Cellular issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United States Cellular generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

United States Cellular Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next United States Cellular (USM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United States Cellular.

Q
What date did I need to own United States Cellular (USM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United States Cellular.

Q
How much per share is the next United States Cellular (USM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United States Cellular.

Q
What is the dividend yield for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United States Cellular.

Browse dividends on all stocks.