United States Cellular (NYSE:USM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.570
Quarterly Revenue
$1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of United States Cellular using advanced sorting and filters.
United States Cellular Questions & Answers
When is United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) reporting earnings?
United States Cellular (USM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which hit the estimate of $0.14.
What were United States Cellular’s (NYSE:USM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $963M, which beat the estimate of $949.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.