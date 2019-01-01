UserTesting (NYSE:USER), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for UserTesting
The latest price target for UserTesting (NYSE: USER) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting USER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 134.11% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for UserTesting (NYSE: USER) was provided by Piper Sandler, and UserTesting maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of UserTesting, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for UserTesting was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest UserTesting (USER) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $14.00. The current price UserTesting (USER) is trading at is $5.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
