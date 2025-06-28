June 28, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Coinbase Stock Is S&P 500's Best Performer For June: How It Got There

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN is the top performer in the S&P 500 for June, surging 43% and reaching its highest level since its 2021 IPO. 

The rally follows the stock's inclusion in the index at the end of May and is supported by positive regulatory updates and new product launches. Coinbase's momentum began in April and marks its third consecutive monthly gain.

Read Next: Cathie Wood’s Alpha Surge: $250 Million Circle Windfall, Big AMD Buys

What To Know: Analysts credit Coinbase's strength to its S&P 500 inclusion, the Senate's passage of the GENIUS Act and the strong performance of Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL, according to CNBC

Coinbase benefits from a revenue-sharing agreement with Circle, allowing it to capture all revenue from USDC USDC/USD held on its platform and nearly half of other USDC revenues—without incurring Circle's operating costs.

Coinbase has expanded its crypto services, launching a crypto-backed credit card with American Express, partnering with Shopify for stablecoin payments and collaborating with JPMorgan on a deposit token using its Base blockchain. 

What Else: Coinbase shares surged further on Thursday after the company announced the upcoming launch of US-regulated perpetual-style futures for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ether, ETH/USD  set to begin July 21. 

This marks a major milestone, as such products have been largely unavailable to US traders, who have typically relied on offshore exchanges. 

Coinbase's move aims to capture a significant share of this market by providing a domestic, regulated alternative. 

The announcement coincided with Bernstein raising its price target on Coinbase stock from $310 to $510, citing rapid growth in derivatives and strong non-trading revenues from staking and the Base blockchain. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock 

COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$351.00-6.42%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.31
Growth
85.68
Quality
Not Available
Value
16.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$107350.460.23%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2426.880.12%
USDC/USD Logo
$USDCUSD Coin
$0.9997-0.02%
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$182.88-14.4%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

fintech-banner
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what's going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved