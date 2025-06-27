Palantir (PLTR) Stock Pulls Back From All-Time High: What's Going On?

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR saw its shares surge to new all-time highs this week, fueled by strong AI positioning and geopolitical factors. Here’s what investors need to know as the stock pulls back Friday.

What To Know: The stock is up approximately 85% year-to-date, building on a 500% rise over the past year. Momentum is linked to its expanding role in government and defense, including a $795 million U.S. Army contract for its Maven Smart System and a strategic agreement with the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Analysts remain bullish, with Loop Capital raising its price target to $155. Wedbush’s Dan Ives predicts a potential surge to a $1 trillion market cap within three years, citing CEO Alex Karp’s strategic initiative.

Palantir’s first-quarter results bolstered this optimism, with U.S. Commercial revenue growing 71% and U.S. Government revenue climbing 45%. The company also issued strong second-quarter revenue guidance, citing "surging and ferocious growth."

Furthering its strategic expansion, Palantir announced a partnership with The Nuclear Company on Thursday. The collaboration will develop the first AI-driven software, the Nuclear Operating System, aimed at modernizing nuclear construction.

This move aligns with recent executive orders to expand U.S. nuclear capacity, positioning Palantir to capitalize on domestic energy and infrastructure initiatives.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR shares are trading lower by 4.32% to $138.07 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $148.22 and a 52-week low of $21.23.

Image: Shutterstock