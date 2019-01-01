USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for USA Truck
USA Truck Questions & Answers
The latest price target for USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on April 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting USAK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -70.13% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) was provided by Stephens & Co., and USA Truck downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of USA Truck, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for USA Truck was filed on April 6, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest USA Truck (USAK) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $8.00 to $5.00. The current price USA Truck (USAK) is trading at is $16.74, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
