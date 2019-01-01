ñol

Liberty All Star Equity
(NYSE:USA)
6.97
-0.09[-1.27%]
At close: Jun 3
7.07
0.1000[1.43%]
After Hours: 5:01PM EDT
Day High/Low6.94 - 7.03
52 Week High/Low6.27 - 9.46
Open / Close6.98 / 6.97
Float / Outstanding254.1M / 254.2M
Vol / Avg.779.2K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E4.12
50d Avg. Price7.28
Div / Yield0.8/11.48%
Payout Ratio47.93
EPS-
Total Float254.1M

Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Liberty All Star Equity reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Liberty All Star Equity using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Liberty All Star Equity Questions & Answers

Q
When is Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Liberty All Star Equity

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA)?
A

There are no earnings for Liberty All Star Equity

Q
What were Liberty All Star Equity’s (NYSE:USA) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Liberty All Star Equity

