QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Liberty All Star Equity
(NYSE:USA)
6.97
-0.09[-1.27%]
At close: Jun 3
7.07
0.1000[1.43%]
After Hours: 5:01PM EDT
Day High/Low6.94 - 7.03
52 Week High/Low6.27 - 9.46
Open / Close6.98 / 6.97
Float / Outstanding254.1M / 254.2M
Vol / Avg.779.2K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E4.12
50d Avg. Price7.28
Div / Yield0.8/11.48%
Payout Ratio47.93
EPS-
Total Float254.1M

Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA), Dividends

Liberty All Star Equity issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Liberty All Star Equity generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.13%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

Apr 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Liberty All Star Equity Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Liberty All Star Equity (USA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liberty All Star Equity. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on June 6, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Liberty All Star Equity (USA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Liberty All Star Equity ($USA) will be on June 6, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Liberty All Star Equity (USA) shares by April 22, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Liberty All Star Equity (USA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Liberty All Star Equity (USA) will be on April 21, 2022 and will be $0.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA)?
A

Liberty All Star Equity has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Liberty All Star Equity (USA) was $0.18 and was paid out next on June 6, 2022.

