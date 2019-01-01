ñol

UroGen Pharma
(NASDAQ:URGN)
5.95
0.47[8.58%]
At close: Jun 3
5.95
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low5.4 - 6.05
52 Week High/Low4.85 - 19.66
Open / Close5.45 / 5.95
Float / Outstanding17.7M / 22.7M
Vol / Avg.134.6K / 163.1K
Mkt Cap135M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.25
Total Float17.7M

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

UroGen Pharma reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-1.250

Quarterly Revenue

$13.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$13.6M

Earnings Recap

 

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UroGen Pharma beat estimated earnings by 6.02%, reporting an EPS of $-1.25 versus an estimate of $-1.33.

Revenue was up $6.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UroGen Pharma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -1.17 -1.29 -1.27 -1.29
EPS Actual -1.27 -1.35 -1.17 -1.17
Revenue Estimate 16.49M 15.42M 10.21M 9.05M
Revenue Actual 16.17M 11.35M 13.03M 7.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UroGen Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
When is UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) reporting earnings?
A

UroGen Pharma (URGN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.70, which missed the estimate of $-0.57.

Q
What were UroGen Pharma’s (NASDAQ:URGN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.