UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

UroGen Pharma beat estimated earnings by 6.02%, reporting an EPS of $-1.25 versus an estimate of $-1.33.

Revenue was up $6.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UroGen Pharma's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.17 -1.29 -1.27 -1.29 EPS Actual -1.27 -1.35 -1.17 -1.17 Revenue Estimate 16.49M 15.42M 10.21M 9.05M Revenue Actual 16.17M 11.35M 13.03M 7.49M

