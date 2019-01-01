ñol

%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
United Parcel Service
(NYSE:UPS)
185.29
1.22[0.66%]
At close: Jun 3
185.49
0.2000[0.11%]
After Hours: 4:49PM EDT
Day High/Low182.07 - 185.54
52 Week High/Low165.34 - 233.72
Open / Close182.37 / 185.49
Float / Outstanding734.4M / 873.8M
Vol / Avg.3.8M / 3.5M
Mkt Cap161.9B
P/E15.15
50d Avg. Price188.19
Div / Yield6.08/3.28%
Payout Ratio37.42
EPS3.05
Total Float734.4M

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

United Parcel Service reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$3.050

Quarterly Revenue

$24.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$24.4B

Earnings Recap

 

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Parcel Service beat estimated earnings by 5.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.05 versus an estimate of $2.88.

Revenue was up $1.47 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Parcel Service's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.10 2.54 2.81 1.72
EPS Actual 3.59 2.71 3.06 2.77
Revenue Estimate 27.06B 22.56B 23.24B 20.49B
Revenue Actual 27.77B 23.18B 23.42B 22.91B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

United Parcel Service Questions & Answers

Q
When is United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) reporting earnings?
A

United Parcel Service (UPS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.58, which beat the estimate of $1.47.

Q
What were United Parcel Service’s (NYSE:UPS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $15.8B, which beat the estimate of $15.5B.

