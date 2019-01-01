United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Parcel Service beat estimated earnings by 5.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.05 versus an estimate of $2.88.

Revenue was up $1.47 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Parcel Service's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.10 2.54 2.81 1.72 EPS Actual 3.59 2.71 3.06 2.77 Revenue Estimate 27.06B 22.56B 23.24B 20.49B Revenue Actual 27.77B 23.18B 23.42B 22.91B

