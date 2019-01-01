United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Parcel Service beat estimated earnings by 5.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.05 versus an estimate of $2.88.
Revenue was up $1.47 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Parcel Service's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.10
|2.54
|2.81
|1.72
|EPS Actual
|3.59
|2.71
|3.06
|2.77
|Revenue Estimate
|27.06B
|22.56B
|23.24B
|20.49B
|Revenue Actual
|27.77B
|23.18B
|23.42B
|22.91B
