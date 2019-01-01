United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service Questions & Answers
The latest price target for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) was reported by JP Morgan on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $202.00 expecting UPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.02% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) was provided by JP Morgan, and United Parcel Service downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of United Parcel Service, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for United Parcel Service was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest United Parcel Service (UPS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $229.00 to $202.00. The current price United Parcel Service (UPS) is trading at is $185.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
