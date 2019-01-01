ñol

Unicharm
(OTCPK:UNICY)
6.64
-0.011[-0.17%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low6.58 - 6.86
52 Week High/Low6.23 - 9.61
Open / Close6.67 / 6.64
Float / Outstanding- / 3B
Vol / Avg.204.8K / 396.9K
Mkt Cap19.8B
P/E37.14
50d Avg. Price6.9
Div / Yield0.06/0.96%
Payout Ratio30.97
EPS5.64
Total Float-

Unicharm (OTC:UNICY), Dividends

Unicharm issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Unicharm generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Unicharm Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Unicharm (UNICY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unicharm.

Q
What date did I need to own Unicharm (UNICY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unicharm (UNICY). The last dividend payout was on December 13, 2012 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Unicharm (UNICY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unicharm (UNICY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on December 13, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Unicharm (OTCPK:UNICY)?
A

The most current yield for Unicharm (UNICY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 13, 2012

