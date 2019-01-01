Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$0.360
Quarterly Revenue
$308.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$308.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Umpqua Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Umpqua Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) reporting earnings?
Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)?
The Actual EPS was $0.26, which missed the estimate of $0.27.
What were Umpqua Holdings’s (NASDAQ:UMPQ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $283.2M, which missed the estimate of $285.3M.
