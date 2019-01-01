ñol

United Microelectronics
(NYSE:UMC)
8.72
-0.25[-2.79%]
At close: Jun 3
8.71
-0.0100[-0.11%]
After Hours: 7:57PM EDT
Day High/Low8.66 - 8.87
52 Week High/Low7.49 - 12.68
Open / Close8.77 / 8.71
Float / Outstanding- / 2.5B
Vol / Avg.8.2M / 9.4M
Mkt Cap21.8B
P/E10.3
50d Avg. Price8.44
Div / Yield0.29/3.29%
Payout Ratio32.41
EPS8.05
Total Float-

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC), Dividends

United Microelectronics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United Microelectronics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.28%

Annual Dividend

$0.215

Last Dividend

Jul 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

United Microelectronics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next United Microelectronics (UMC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Microelectronics. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on August 20, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own United Microelectronics (UMC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Microelectronics (UMC). The last dividend payout was on August 20, 2021 and was $0.22

Q
How much per share is the next United Microelectronics (UMC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Microelectronics (UMC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on August 20, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)?
A

United Microelectronics has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for United Microelectronics (UMC) was $0.21 and was paid out next on August 20, 2021.

