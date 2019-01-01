United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC), Dividends

United Microelectronics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United Microelectronics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for United Microelectronics. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on August 20, 2021.
There are no upcoming dividends for United Microelectronics (UMC). The last dividend payout was on August 20, 2021 and was $0.22
There are no upcoming dividends for United Microelectronics (UMC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on August 20, 2021
United Microelectronics has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for United Microelectronics (UMC) was $0.21 and was paid out next on August 20, 2021.
Browse dividends on all stocks.