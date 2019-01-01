ñol

Ultrapar Participacoes
(NYSE:UGP)
2.855
-0.085[-2.89%]
At close: Jun 3
2.90
0.0450[1.58%]
After Hours: 9:04AM EDT
Day High/Low2.83 - 2.9
52 Week High/Low2.18 - 4.34
Open / Close2.9 / 2.85
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 1.5M
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E18.64
50d Avg. Price2.85
Div / Yield0.15/5.34%
Payout Ratio50.49
EPS0.1
Total Float-

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP), Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ultrapar Participacoes generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.86%

Annual Dividend

$0.122

Last Dividend

May 25
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ultrapar Participacoes Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ultrapar Participacoes. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on August 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Ultrapar Participacoes ($UGP) will be on August 22, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) shares by May 25, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) will be on May 24, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP)?
A

Ultrapar Participacoes has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) was $0.06 and was paid out next on August 22, 2022.

