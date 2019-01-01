UFP Techs (NASDAQ:UFPT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.640
Quarterly Revenue
$71.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$71.2M
Earnings History
UFP Techs Questions & Answers
When is UFP Techs (NASDAQ:UFPT) reporting earnings?
UFP Techs (UFPT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UFP Techs (NASDAQ:UFPT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.36, which hit the estimate of $0.36.
What were UFP Techs’s (NASDAQ:UFPT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $37.9M, which missed the estimate of $40M.
