UFP Techs (NASDAQ:UFPT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for UFP Techs
UFP Techs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for UFP Techs (NASDAQ: UFPT) was reported by Colliers Securities on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $81.00 expecting UFPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.94% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for UFP Techs (NASDAQ: UFPT) was provided by Colliers Securities, and UFP Techs initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of UFP Techs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for UFP Techs was filed on November 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest UFP Techs (UFPT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $81.00. The current price UFP Techs (UFPT) is trading at is $78.69, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.