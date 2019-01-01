QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Union Electric Co is engaged in providing regulated electricity to the business and residential.

Analyst Ratings

Union Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Union Electric (UELMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Union Electric (OTCPK: UELMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Union Electric's (UELMO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Union Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Union Electric (UELMO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Union Electric

Q

Current Stock Price for Union Electric (UELMO)?

A

The stock price for Union Electric (OTCPK: UELMO) is $86 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:31:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Union Electric (UELMO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.93 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.

Q

When is Union Electric (OTCPK:UELMO) reporting earnings?

A

Union Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Union Electric (UELMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Union Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Union Electric (UELMO) operate in?

A

Union Electric is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.