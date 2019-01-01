ñol

United Bankshares
(NASDAQ:UBSI)
36.89
-0.64[-1.71%]
At close: Jun 3
36.89
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low36.79 - 37.45
52 Week High/Low31.74 - 39.94
Open / Close37.38 / 36.89
Float / Outstanding115.7M / 135.3M
Vol / Avg.535K / 794K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E14.19
50d Avg. Price35.04
Div / Yield1.44/3.90%
Payout Ratio54.62
EPS0.6
Total Float115.7M

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI), Dividends

United Bankshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United Bankshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.93%

Annual Dividend

$1.44

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

United Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next United Bankshares (UBSI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 12, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own United Bankshares (UBSI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for United Bankshares ($UBSI) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of United Bankshares (UBSI) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next United Bankshares (UBSI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for United Bankshares (UBSI) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.36

Q
What is the dividend yield for United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)?
A

The most current yield for United Bankshares (UBSI) is 4.22% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

