There is no Press for this Ticker
Tesco is one of the world's leading food retailers, running thousands of stores across the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, while it recently divested its Asia business. According to Kantar, it is the leader in the U.K. with around 27% market share, nearly double rivals Asda and J Sainsbury. Tesco is multiformat, running a core supermarket chain but also convenience and neighbourhood stores. The group has a leading position online, with 35% digital market share in the U.K. Tesco gained exposure in the cash-and-carry and out-of-home delivered markets through the 2017 acquisition of Booker Group in a groundbreaking GBP 4 billion deal.

Tesco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tesco (TSCDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tesco (OTCQX: TSCDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tesco's (TSCDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tesco.

Q

What is the target price for Tesco (TSCDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tesco

Q

Current Stock Price for Tesco (TSCDF)?

A

The stock price for Tesco (OTCQX: TSCDF) is $3.735 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:24:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tesco (TSCDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDF) reporting earnings?

A

Tesco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tesco (TSCDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tesco.

Q

What sector and industry does Tesco (TSCDF) operate in?

A

Tesco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.