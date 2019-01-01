|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tesco (OTCQX: TSCDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tesco.
There is no analysis for Tesco
The stock price for Tesco (OTCQX: TSCDF) is $3.735 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:24:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.
Tesco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Tesco.
Tesco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.