UK Retailer Tesco Eyes Lower End Of Profit Outlook Citing Macro Uncertainties

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read
UK Retailer Tesco Eyes Lower End Of Profit Outlook Citing Macro Uncertainties
  • Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco PLC TSCDYforecasts its FY22/23 profit at the lower end of its previous guidance.
  • The company currently expects retail adjusted operating profit of £2.4 billion - £2.5 billion versus the previous forecast of £2.4 billion - £2.6 billion.
  • Tesco noted significant uncertainties in the external environment still exist, most notably how consumer behavior continues to evolve.
  • Also ReadWalmart In The Metaverse? Coming Soon Thanks To This Gaming Company
  • First-half retail adjusted operating profit was £1.248 billion, down 10% from £1.386 billion last year.
  • First-half group sales rose 3.1% to £28.178 billion.
  • As an Inflation-busting move, Tesco announced a vast new price-lock commitment, freezing the prices of more than a thousand everyday products until 2023.
  • Price Action: TSCDY shares closed higher by 2.13% at $7.18 on Tuesday.

