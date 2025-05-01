May 1, 2025 1:26 PM 2 min read

This Caterpillar Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur upgraded the rating for Western Digital Corporation WDC from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $45 to $57. Western Digital shares closed at $43.86 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Mircea Dobre upgraded Caterpillar Inc. CAT from Underperform to Neutral and boosted the price target from $300 to $309. Caterpillar shares closed at $309.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman upgraded Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $23 to $21. Camping World shares closed at $12.06 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Susquehanna analyst James Friedman upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH from Neutral to Positive and raised the price target from $77 to $90. Cognizant Tech shares closed at $73.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B. Riley Securities analyst Naved Khan upgraded the rating for trivago N.V. TRVG from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $5.5. trivago shares closed at $4.16 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CAT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CAT Logo
CATCaterpillar Inc
$314.451.67%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.12
Growth
32.83
Quality
79.42
Value
51.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CTSH Logo
CTSHCognizant Technology Solutions Corp
$76.383.81%
CWH Logo
CWHCamping World Holdings Inc
$13.088.46%
TRVG Logo
TRVGtrivago NV
$5.5132.5%
WDC Logo
WDCWestern Digital Corp
$44.401.23%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsUpgradesMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideastop upgrades
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved