This Caterpillar Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

- JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur upgraded the rating for Western Digital Corporation WDC from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $45 to $57. Western Digital shares closed at $43.86 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Mircea Dobre upgraded Caterpillar Inc. CAT from Underperform to Neutral and boosted the price target from $300 to $309. Caterpillar shares closed at $309.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman upgraded Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $23 to $21. Camping World shares closed at $12.06 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna analyst James Friedman upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH from Neutral to Positive and raised the price target from $77 to $90. Cognizant Tech shares closed at $73.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities analyst Naved Khan upgraded the rating for trivago N.V. TRVG from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $5.5. trivago shares closed at $4.16 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
