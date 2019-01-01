QQQ
Tres-Or Resources Ltd is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It is focused on exploring gold and base metal resources. The projects of the company include Quebec Diamond Project, Fontana Gold Project, and Fabre Cobalt-Silver Project.

Tres-Or Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tres-Or Resources (TRSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tres-Or Resources (OTCPK: TRSFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tres-Or Resources's (TRSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tres-Or Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Tres-Or Resources (TRSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tres-Or Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Tres-Or Resources (TRSFF)?

A

The stock price for Tres-Or Resources (OTCPK: TRSFF) is $0.0647 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 19:22:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tres-Or Resources (TRSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tres-Or Resources.

Q

When is Tres-Or Resources (OTCPK:TRSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Tres-Or Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tres-Or Resources (TRSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tres-Or Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Tres-Or Resources (TRSFF) operate in?

A

Tres-Or Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.