Top 2 Materials Stocks You May Want To Dump In October

As of Oct. 15, 2024, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

TriMas Corp TRS

On Oct. 9, BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand maintained TriMas with a Buy and maintained a $40 price target. The company's stock gained around 7% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $27.89.

RSI Value: 71.54

71.54 CMPO Price Action: Shares of TriMas gained 2.2% to close at $26.57 on Monday.

Eagle Materials Inc EXP

On July 30, Eagle Materials reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. Michael Haack, President and CEO, said, “Fiscal 2025 is off to a solid start for Eagle, with record revenue of $608.7 million, EPS of $3.94, and gross margins of 30.7%, an increase of 140 bps. Our portfolio of businesses continued to perform well despite adverse weather conditions during the quarter across many of our core markets, which affected sales volumes for our Cement and Concrete and Aggregates businesses.” The company's stock gained around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $298.02.

RSI Value: 71.27

71.27 EXP Price Action: Shares of Eagle Materials rose 1.9% to close at $297.40 on Monday.

