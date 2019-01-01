|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.590
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02
|REV
|481.630M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Turquoise Hill Resources.
The latest price target for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) was reported by BMO Capital on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting TRQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -38.81% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) is $19.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Turquoise Hill Resources.
Turquoise Hill Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Turquoise Hill Resources.
Turquoise Hill Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.