Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/995.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.75 - 21.89
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
7.46
EPS
0.17
Shares
201.2M
Outstanding
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd is a global mining company that primarily mines copper, gold, and coal in the Asia-Pacific region. The company holds a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi, one of the world's largest copper-gold-silver mines, which ships concentrate to customers in China. Oyu Tolgoi is located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia, approximately 550 km south of the capital, Ulaanbaatar, and 80 km north of the Mongolia-China border.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.590

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02

REV481.630M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Turquoise Hill Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Turquoise Hill Resources's (TRQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Turquoise Hill Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) was reported by BMO Capital on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting TRQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -38.81% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)?

A

The stock price for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) is $19.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Turquoise Hill Resources.

Q

When is Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) reporting earnings?

A

Turquoise Hill Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Turquoise Hill Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) operate in?

A

Turquoise Hill Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.