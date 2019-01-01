QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Track Data Corp is a financial services company. It provides real-time financial market data, fundamental research, charting and analytical services to institutional and individual investors through telecommunication lines and the Internet.

Analyst Ratings

Track Data Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Track Data (TRAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Track Data (OTCEM: TRAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Track Data's (TRAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Track Data.

Q

What is the target price for Track Data (TRAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Track Data

Q

Current Stock Price for Track Data (TRAC)?

A

The stock price for Track Data (OTCEM: TRAC) is $20 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:20:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Track Data (TRAC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 22, 2004 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2004.

Q

When is Track Data (OTCEM:TRAC) reporting earnings?

A

Track Data does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Track Data (TRAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Track Data.

Q

What sector and industry does Track Data (TRAC) operate in?

A

Track Data is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.