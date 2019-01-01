QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Traack Technologies Inc, formerly Nvest Inc is a specialized business advisory service. It offers business and financial advisory services to small to medium-sized companies. Its advisory services include corporate formation and structure, business plan creation and development, business planning and expansion, strategic planning, mergers and acquisition, and business advisory.

Traack Technologies Questions & Answers

How do I buy Traack Technologies (TRAA) stock?

You can purchase shares of Traack Technologies (OTCPK: TRAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Traack Technologies's (TRAA) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Traack Technologies.

What is the target price for Traack Technologies (TRAA) stock?

There is no analysis for Traack Technologies

Current Stock Price for Traack Technologies (TRAA)?

The stock price for Traack Technologies (OTCPK: TRAA) is $0.25 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Traack Technologies (TRAA) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Traack Technologies.

When is Traack Technologies (OTCPK:TRAA) reporting earnings?

Traack Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Traack Technologies (TRAA) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Traack Technologies.

What sector and industry does Traack Technologies (TRAA) operate in?

Traack Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.