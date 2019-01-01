QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Tower Properties Co is engaged in the business of owning, developing, leasing and managing real property. The company real estate assets are located in Douglas and Johnson Counties in Kansas and St. Louis County in Missouri. It's all improved real estate owned by the company consists of office buildings, apartment complexes and land held for future sale or development. The company earns rental income from leasing operations. Some of the properties include 10955 Lowell, 7911 Forsyth, The Barkley Place Building, Corinth Executive Building, One and Two Liberty Plaza, Woodland's Plaza 1, Hillsborough Apartments and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tower Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tower Properties (TPRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tower Properties (OTCPK: TPRP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tower Properties's (TPRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tower Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Tower Properties (TPRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tower Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Tower Properties (TPRP)?

A

The stock price for Tower Properties (OTCPK: TPRP) is $26600 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:48:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tower Properties (TPRP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2065.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 26, 2012.

Q

When is Tower Properties (OTCPK:TPRP) reporting earnings?

A

Tower Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tower Properties (TPRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tower Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Tower Properties (TPRP) operate in?

A

Tower Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.