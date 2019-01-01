Tower Properties Co is engaged in the business of owning, developing, leasing and managing real property. The company real estate assets are located in Douglas and Johnson Counties in Kansas and St. Louis County in Missouri. It's all improved real estate owned by the company consists of office buildings, apartment complexes and land held for future sale or development. The company earns rental income from leasing operations. Some of the properties include 10955 Lowell, 7911 Forsyth, The Barkley Place Building, Corinth Executive Building, One and Two Liberty Plaza, Woodland's Plaza 1, Hillsborough Apartments and others.