Trilogy Metals (AMEX:TMQ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Trilogy Metals (AMEX: TMQ) was reported by Roth Capital on February 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting TMQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 225.58% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Trilogy Metals (AMEX: TMQ) was provided by Roth Capital, and Trilogy Metals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Trilogy Metals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Trilogy Metals was filed on February 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Trilogy Metals (TMQ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.25 to $3.50. The current price Trilogy Metals (TMQ) is trading at is $1.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.