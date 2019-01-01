QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
SOC Telemed Inc is a provider of acute care telemedicine services and technology to U.S. hospitals and healthcare systems based on number of clients. It provides technology enabled clinical solutions which include acute teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU, and telePulmonology service. It supports specialty care, providing time-sensitive specialty care when patients are vulnerable and may not otherwise have access. Its solution was developed to support complex workflows in the acute care setting by integrating cloud-based software platform, Telemed IQ, with a panel of patient advocates and a network of clinical specialists to create a seamless, acute telemedicine solution.

SOC Telemed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SOC Telemed (TLMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SOC Telemed's (TLMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SOC Telemed (TLMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting TLMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.04% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SOC Telemed (TLMD)?

A

The stock price for SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) is $2.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SOC Telemed (TLMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SOC Telemed.

Q

When is SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) reporting earnings?

A

SOC Telemed’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is SOC Telemed (TLMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SOC Telemed.

Q

What sector and industry does SOC Telemed (TLMD) operate in?

A

SOC Telemed is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.