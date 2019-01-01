PT Telkom Indonesia (NYSE:TLK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.430
Quarterly Revenue
$2.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$35.2T
Earnings History
PT Telkom Indonesia Questions & Answers
When is PT Telkom Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) reporting earnings?
PT Telkom Indonesia (TLK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PT Telkom Indonesia (NYSE:TLK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were PT Telkom Indonesia’s (NYSE:TLK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.5B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
