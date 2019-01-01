Telenet Group Holding NV is a Belgian triple-play telecommunications company. Telenet generates revenue from the provision of broadband services, fixed services, mobile services as well as pay-TV services. Of the subscriber base, the majority receive all three solutions from the company. However, from a product revenue perspective, the company derives the majority of overall revenue from video and broadband services. Both video and Internet services are delivered via the company's owned hybrid fiber-coaxial infrastructure. Telenet operates in both Belgium and Luxembourg.