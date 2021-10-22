 Skip to main content

Liberty Global Explores Network Deal: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
  • Billionaire John Malone’s cable group Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is amid discussions to carve out its network assets, Bloomberg reports.
  • Liberty is exploring splitting off its telecom infrastructure like cable and fiber, leaving its remaining businesses to focus on providing mobile, internet and TV services.
  • Executives at Spain’s Telefonica SA (NYSE: TEF), which co-owns Liberty’s biggest asset Virgin Media O2, are ready to apply that idea to their recently merged U.K. business.
  • A Bloomberg analyst estimated that Virgin Media O2’s fixed-line network could be worth 9.8 billion pounds ($13.5 billion).
  • Liberty also co-owns VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in Holland, Telenet Group Holding NV (OTC: TLGHY) in Belgium and Sunrise UPC in Switzerland. 
  • Liberty hired consultancy Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) to help with the work.
  • A restructuring could help Liberty Global tap investor demand for pure digital infrastructure and raise funds for upgrades or expansion. 
  • Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries has said the group’s companies are undervalued and are also examining potential IPOs.
  • Meanwhile, it is co-investing in digital infrastructure with the launch of AtlasEdge, a data center joint venture co-owned by DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) and Liberty Networks Germany, a fiber joint venture with InfraVia Capital Partners.
  • Price Action: LBTYK shares traded higher by 0.74% at $29.87 Friday afternoon. 

 

 

