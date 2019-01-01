ñol

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock
(NASDAQ:TLF)
$5.24
-0.91[-14.80%]
At close: Sep 8
$5.19
-0.0500[-0.95%]
After Hours: 5:00PM EDT

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock Stock (NASDAQ:TLF), Dividends

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.00%
0

Last Dividend

Jun 25, 2014
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on August 1, 2014.

Q
What date did I need to own Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF). The last dividend payout was on August 1, 2014 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on August 1, 2014

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (NASDAQ:TLF)?
A

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF) was $0.25 and was paid out next on August 1, 2014.

