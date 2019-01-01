ñol

Tokyo Electric Power
(OTCPK:TKECY)
5.21
0.52[11.09%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low5.21 - 5.21
52 Week High/Low2.51 - 6.16
Open / Close5.21 / 5.21
Float / Outstanding- / 1.6B
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 0.9K
Mkt Cap8.3B
P/E52.82
50d Avg. Price4
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-49.21
Total Float-

Tokyo Electric Power (OTC:TKECY), Dividends

Tokyo Electric Power issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tokyo Electric Power generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Tokyo Electric Power Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tokyo Electric Power (TKECY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokyo Electric Power.

Q
What date did I need to own Tokyo Electric Power (TKECY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokyo Electric Power (TKECY). The last dividend payout was on July 13, 2010 and was $0.29

Q
How much per share is the next Tokyo Electric Power (TKECY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokyo Electric Power (TKECY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on July 13, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tokyo Electric Power (OTCPK:TKECY)?
A

The most current yield for Tokyo Electric Power (TKECY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 13, 2010

