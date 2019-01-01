TELUS Intl (NYSE:TIXT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TELUS Intl
TELUS Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TELUS Intl (NYSE: TIXT) was reported by Barclays on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting TIXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.59% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TELUS Intl (NYSE: TIXT) was provided by Barclays, and TELUS Intl maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TELUS Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TELUS Intl was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TELUS Intl (TIXT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $39.00 to $32.00. The current price TELUS Intl (TIXT) is trading at is $24.89, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
