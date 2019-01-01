ñol

TELUS Intl
(NYSE:TIXT)
24.885
-0.455[-1.80%]
At close: Jun 3
25.34
0.4550[1.83%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low24.78 - 25.33
52 Week High/Low20.73 - 39.91
Open / Close25.14 / 24.93
Float / Outstanding41.7M / 266M
Vol / Avg.94K / 97.2K
Mkt Cap6.6B
P/E60.8
50d Avg. Price23.57
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.13
Total Float41.7M

TELUS Intl (NYSE:TIXT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

TELUS Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$599M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$599M

Earnings Recap

 

TELUS Intl (NYSE:TIXT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TELUS Intl reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $94.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.91% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of TELUS Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

TELUS Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is TELUS Intl (NYSE:TIXT) reporting earnings?
A

TELUS Intl (TIXT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TELUS Intl (NYSE:TIXT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were TELUS Intl’s (NYSE:TIXT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $442.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

