TELUS Intl (NYSE:TIXT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

TELUS Intl (NYSE:TIXT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TELUS Intl reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $94.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.91% drop in the share price the next day.

