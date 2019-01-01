ñol

Titan Machinery
(NASDAQ:TITN)
26.84
-0.42[-1.54%]
At close: Jun 3
26.84
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low26.72 - 27.24
52 Week High/Low22.01 - 38.58
Open / Close27 / 26.84
Float / Outstanding20.1M / 22.6M
Vol / Avg.78.2K / 176K
Mkt Cap605.8M
P/E8.32
50d Avg. Price25.47
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.78
Total Float20.1M

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Titan Machinery reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$0.790

Quarterly Revenue

$461M

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$461M

Earnings Recap

 

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Titan Machinery beat estimated earnings by 49.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $88.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Titan Machinery's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.67 0.44 0.16
EPS Actual 0.99 0.96 0.57 0.46
Revenue Estimate 524.60M 429.87M 372.72M 337.66M
Revenue Actual 507.60M 453.98M 377.63M 372.71M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Titan Machinery Questions & Answers

Q
When is Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) reporting earnings?
A

Titan Machinery (TITN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $-0.01.

Q
What were Titan Machinery’s (NASDAQ:TITN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $268.9M, which beat the estimate of $259.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.