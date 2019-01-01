Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
Earnings Recap
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Titan Machinery beat estimated earnings by 49.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $88.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Titan Machinery's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.67
|0.44
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|0.96
|0.57
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|524.60M
|429.87M
|372.72M
|337.66M
|Revenue Actual
|507.60M
|453.98M
|377.63M
|372.71M
Earnings History
Titan Machinery Questions & Answers
Titan Machinery (TITN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $-0.01.
The Actual Revenue was $268.9M, which beat the estimate of $259.9M.
