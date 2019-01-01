Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Titan Machinery beat estimated earnings by 49.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $88.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Titan Machinery's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.67 0.44 0.16 EPS Actual 0.99 0.96 0.57 0.46 Revenue Estimate 524.60M 429.87M 372.72M 337.66M Revenue Actual 507.60M 453.98M 377.63M 372.71M

